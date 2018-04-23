Neighbors worried about house on verge of collapsing

A family in North Braddock reached out to Channel 11’s Marlisa Goldsmith about a house feet away from theirs that is on the verge of collapsing.
Worried it may be a safety hazard, they reached out to the borough for help.
Marlisa is now working to find out where the borough is in the demolition process and why the house hasn’t yet been torn down.
Hear from concerned residents and the mayor tonight on 11 at 11.
