NEW CASTLE, Pa. - A teenager is dead after he was shot outside a pizza place in New Castle Friday night, according to police.
Police said they were called to 1101 Highland Avenue, near Scusties Pizza, for a shooting report. Once officers arrived, they found the teen boy, Darren Scott Jevcak, lying in the parking lot.
Jevcak was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Michael J. Dbiagio, 41, was arrested at the scene, according to police. Investigators said he admitted he drove from Beaver Falls to New Castle to shoot Jevcak as he came out of where he worked.
Police said Dbiagio was charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault.
