SHALER, Pa. - An alligator was caught in the parking lot of an Allegheny County Giant Eagle.
According to Big Daddy Wildlife Removal, Shaler police called them to the store on Route 8 around 4 a.m. Friday to come get the alligator that's about two feet long.
This is the fourth alligator found in our area this summer.
In June, three alligators were on the loose in three separate instances. They were taken to a New Jersey zoo until they could be moved to Florida.
#Alligator found in the parking lot of the Giant Eagle on Rt8 in Shaler. #WPXI #PGH #Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/2y2WYB6b7U— Tony Ruffolo (@WPXITonyRuffolo) July 19, 2019
