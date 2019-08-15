PITTSBURGH - Work is underway at the former Iron City Brewery on the corner of Liberty Avenue in Lawrenceville.
Channel 11 spotted crews installing new shingles on the former Keg House. New windows have been installed, as well.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The sprawling space and multiple buildings present endless opportunities for future development, according to Cliff Armstrong, president of Rosebud Mining Company, who owns the rights to Iron City Beer Company.
Company officials said he has an agreement with a development company to buy roughly 20 buildings in the Lawrenceville area.
TRENDING NOW:
- 1 dead, 3 hurt after related shootings at separate scenes in West Virginia
- Philadelphia police shooting: Gunman in custody after 6 officers shot, wounded
- 13-year-old dies after collapsing while playing football
- VIDEO: Coroner called to fire in Washington County
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
“We still have a long way to go. We still have a lot of planning to do. Right now our main focus is just restoring the exterior of the buildings and working with the historic committee, Making sure we are doing it right,” Pittsburgh Brewing Company's Anna Angotti said.
They're looking to make the nine acres of land into housing, and offices, and keep things nostalgic with a brewpub in a smaller capacity.
Company officials say they see this area as a diamond in the rough and plan to preserve the historic aspects and add an exciting, fresh twist.
“I would definitely check it out. I would want to see what was going on and I’m sure they’d have a grand opening and show people around,” resident Scott Patrick said.
It's not a done deal yet and Channel 11 will continue to monitor the progress and purchase.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}