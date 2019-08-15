0 1 dead, 3 hurt after related shootings at separate scenes in West Virginia

HANCOCK COUNTY, W. Va. - One woman has been killed and another injured after separate but related shootings in Hancock County, West Virginia.

The first shooting was reported around 7:40 p.m. in a rural area of the county on Judge Drive. Police said the woman who was shot there did not survive.

About 20 minutes later, police were called to Clearview Avenue in New Cumberland, which is about an hour from Pittsburgh. Police said the suspect from the previous scene fired multiple shots into a trailer, injuring a woman and a dog inside. Two other people at the trailer were also injured, but police said the injuries were not from being shot.

Around 8:15 p.m., a police officer spotted the suspect's vehicle in the area of Locust Hill Road, where the suspect had crashed his vehicle into a home.

County officials said West Virginia State Police are investigating what happened next, but the suspect was shot by police. He was flown by medical helicopter to a Pittsburgh-area hospital.

The suspect was described as a white male in his early 40s. Police are not identifying him or the victims at this time, as they are still looking into any potential relationship or motive.

During this, several other people in the area called 911 to report shots fired, but county officials said they do not believe there were any other scenes. Additionally, county officials said they were unable to find evidence of other suspects.

At one point the nearby Oak Glen High School was put in lockdown.

Police said there was no specific danger to the school and this was merely a precaution because of its vicinity to the other scenes.

Witnesses are still being interviewed by police, and a news release is expected in the morning as more details are confirmed.

