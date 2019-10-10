PENN HILLS, Pa. - Lunch hour traffic near a new restaurant in Penn Hills has become a headache for drivers.
According to Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE, traffic backups have been a problem along Frankstown Road since Rally’s opened Monday in a building that used to be a Taco Bell.
One man said he was trapped Wednesday for nearly 20 minutes while waiting to turn out of the fast-food restaurant’s parking lot, TribLIVE reported.
A man who works across the street from the restaurant told TribLIVE restaurant customers have resorted to parking in nearby parking lots.
The congestion has made it tight for ambulances to get through, but they haven’t been stopped because of the traffic, an EMS supervisor told TribLIVE.
