NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - Roaches are taking over the Parnassus Manor in New Kensington. It's a building operated by the Westmoreland County House Authority.
"They're in the hall, they're in the back room, they're in the laundry room, they're in the library room, there's dead ones on the floor," said resident Cindy McNeil.
"I had a cockroach fall on me from the door jam," explained Kendra Fouse.
People living in the building said this is not the first time they've dealt with a bug problem though.
On 11 at 11, Erin Clarke speaks with residents about just how bad the roach problem has gotten and what county officials are planning to do to clean up the critters.
