PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh leaders and residents are rethinking ways to keep people safe no matter where they are in the city.
Ideas were shared and questions were asked about improving safety in city neighborhoods when public safety leaders and Mayor Bill Peduto spoke with residents Wednesday night.
Peduto addressed crime in the city during the meeting. He said, overall, crime is down, but after several stabbings downtown he wants to beef up public safety and announced he would like to add an additional police zone in the city.
"If people ask why are we increasing beyond the number that we have budgeted, and it's because what we would like to be able to do is to create a Zone 7," Peduto said.
With an additional police zone, the current zones would not need to pull resources from each other as much.
Officials also talked about adding speed bumps and a new training facility for officers. A resident said she'd like to see a new recreation center.
