ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Ross Township officials are hoping new solar powered speed limit signs will encourage drivers to slow down and stay safe on the roads.
The township purchased three signs that can be spotted around town.
If drivers go over 35 mph, the signs light up red, clock how fast they're going and tell them to slow down. The signs flash "thank you" if drivers obey the speed limit.
Channel 11's Mike Holden is talking with township officials about why they're using the signs, and he's asking drivers if they're effective -- for Channel 11 News at Noon.
The township spent $7,500 on the signs, the first of which is located along Rochester Road.
Officials are still trying to figure out where to put the second sign.
The third sign will be on a trailer that can be moved to designated problem spots.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- Dad charged after 3-year-old daughter drowned in backyard pool
- 3 hospitals, 2 other businesses targeted with bomb threats Thursday night
- Police make arrest in double stabbing at bus stop in downtown Pittsburgh
- VIDEO: Family, friends gather to celebrate Nick Cumer's life
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}