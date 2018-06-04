New state fireworks law will be put to the test this Independence Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. - This year will be the first Independence Day under Pennsylvania's new fireworks law.
The state passed a bill in October, allowing people to buy consumer-grade fireworks.
Retailers got a taste of the new law on Memorial Day, but the Fourth of July weekend will be the first big test.
Pennsylvanians are embracing the sights and the sounds of the state's new fireworks law.
Stores like Phantom Fireworks saw a bump in sales around Memorial Day.
The company now has plans to open a new showroom near Pittsburgh this year because of the state's new fireworks law.
It allows stores to sell pyrotechnics containing up to 50 milligrams of explosive material, including Roman candles and bottle rockets -- items people used to have to cross state lines to get.
But critics are concerned the law could lead to more injuries and fires.
The law does prevent anyone under 18 years old from buying fireworks, shooting them toward a building or vehicle, or using them within 150 feet of a building.
The new law also requires a 12 percent tax on fireworks and that money goes to emergency services and volunteer fire departments.
