New Woodland Hills superintendent already making big changes

Only one week into the new school year at Woodland Hills School district and the new superintendent is already making big changes.
New uniforms for school resource officers are one of many new initiatives led by James Harris.
Michele Newell spoke to Harris during a one-on-one interview about his other plans to transform the school district.
TRENDING NOW:
- 'ER' actress Vanessa Marquez shot, killed by police, authorities say
- Drive-thru window found at alleged drug house during police raid
- Labor Day 2018 deals and sales from Macy's, Walmart, Best Buy and more
- VIDEO: Father's Facetime Call Saves Young Daughter Trapped in Car with Drunk Woman
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}