  • Nike introduces self-lacing basketball shoes

    By: Ryan Emerson

    Nike has officially introduced its first self-lacing basketball shoes.

    The new sneakers are called the Adapt BB with a lacing system technology called FitAdapt.

    The laces can be controlled manually by pushing a button on the shoe or with a smartphone app.

    Additionally, the laces can withstand 32 pounds of force, which is roughly equal to that of a standard parachute cord.

    Players have the ability to input different fit settings, loosening the shoe during a time-out, for example.

    The Adapt BBs will be available in mid-February for $350.

