Nike introduces self-lacing basketball shoes

Nike has officially introduced its first self-lacing basketball shoes.
The new sneakers are called the Adapt BB with a lacing system technology called FitAdapt.
The laces can be controlled manually by pushing a button on the shoe or with a smartphone app.
Additionally, the laces can withstand 32 pounds of force, which is roughly equal to that of a standard parachute cord.
Players have the ability to input different fit settings, loosening the shoe during a time-out, for example.
The Adapt BBs will be available in mid-February for $350.
