PITTSBURGH - A local group that has raised concerns about the increasing double decker train traffic that Norfolk Southern wants to bring through Pittsburgh.
A sinkhole was discovered on the Merchant Street railoard bridge in Pittsburgh's North Side near the Clark Bar building.
State Senator Wayne Fontana sent a letter to the Pennsylvania Utility Commission urging it to look into Norfolk Southern's bridge inspection program.
Target 11's Rick Earle is looking into what this mean's for the proposal, and how it could impact other train traffic through the area for 11 News at 6.
RELATED:
- Train company says North Side rail use needs to be expanded
- How much did the cleanup for train derailment at Station Square cost?
- Cause of August's dramatic Station Square train derailment identified
- Port Authority seeking nearly $3 million from train company after Station Square derailment
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}