North Allegheny School District to have school resource officers

MCCANDLESS, Pa. - The North Allegheny school board voted on Wednesday to establish school resource officers at two of their schools.
According to a release, there will be one full-time school resource officer at North Allegheny Senior High and one full-time school resource officer at North Allegheny Intermediate.
The resource officers will be uniformed Town of McCandless police officers, according to the release. The officers will be selected through an interview process that will include the McCandless Police Department and North Allegheny staff members.
Both resource officers will be in place by the beginning of the 2018-2019 school year. If the interview process moves quickly, they could be in place sooner.
TRENDING NOW:
- ‘There's blood everywhere': Teen accused of premeditated murder of 11-year-old brother
- Man frustrated by lack of help at Walmart takes matters, PA system into his own hands
- Mother, daughter among 7 injured when car crashes into hair salon
- RAW VIDEO: Man Attacked by Bear and Bitten by Shark in One Year
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}