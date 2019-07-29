PITTSBURGH - From the front, the King's Court building casts a classic 19th century vibe onto Oakland's Forbes Avenue business district, given the structure's Civil War-era construction under an H.H. Richardson-inspired design.
But the building's rear upper floors now feature a new, modern addition in the from of a two-story curtain wall, the showcase feature of a new renovation of the building's second and third floors for new office use.
Related Headlines
Henry Schwartz, a principal of the family-owned Oakland Real Estate Co., which has owned a host of key commercial properties in the heart of the city's university district for generations, showed off the recent update during a recent tour of the building.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}