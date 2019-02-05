  • Oakmont Bakery officially opens at new location

    Updated:

    OAKMONT, Pa. - Oakmont Bakery is officially open for business at its new location Tuesday.  

    The new, expanded bakery moved down the street to the corner of Third Street and Hulton Road in Oakmont. The bakery had been at their previous location for 25 years. 

    The grand opening was marked with a ceremonial ribbon cutting and will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    The new building is larger than it's older building features indoor and outdoor seating, an expanded menu and more parking.  

    The state-of-the-art building has been under construction since summer 2018.

    Marc Serrao and Susan Serrao started Oakmont Bakery in 1988, according to the bakery's website

     

