OCEAN CITY, Md. - Officials for a Maryland town say a 76-year-old swimmer died in a beach accident when a large wave knocked him down.
Ocean City communications manager Jessica Waters told the Salisbury Daily Times that authorities responded to Ocean City Beach Sunday for a report of a distressed swimmer.
Waters said the man was in knee-deep water when he was knocked down by a large wave.
Responders administered CPR and transported the man to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Town officials didn’t immediately identify the victim.
This summer in North Carolina a rogue wave was also responsible for a beach death . A father was killed while swimming off the coast when a wave crashed into him, slamming his head into the sand and breaking his neck.
