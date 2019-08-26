  • Teen sentenced in drive-by leading up to Antwon Rose shooting

    PITTSBURGH - A teenager who pleaded guilty to a drive-by shooting that happened minutes before the fatal shooting of Antwon Rose was sentenced Monday.

    Zaijuan Hester previously pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated assault and four firearms charges in the drive-by shooting last June in North Braddock.

    Hester was in the vehicle with Rose, 17, when the drive-by happened. Rose was shot and killed minutes later after running from a traffic stop in East Pittsburgh.

    As part of the plea deal, prosecutors dropped an attempted homicide charge against Hester.

    Hester was sentenced Monday to six to 22 years in jail.

