    PITTSBURGH - Prosecutors will seek the death penalty against the man accused of killing 11 people inside the Tree of Life synagogue last fall.

    Robert Bowers allegedly went into the Squirrel Hill house of worship and opened fire on Saturday morning, Aug. 27.

    Monday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that it will seek the death penalty against Bowers.

    Just last week, members of one if the Jewish congregations that used Tree of Life asked prosecutors to reject the death penalty and seek a plea deal.

