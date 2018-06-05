  • Officer under internal investigation after road-rage incident

    Updated:

    EAST MCKEESPORT, Pa. - East McKeesport police and handling a situation internally after an incident involving a uniformed officer driving his personal vehicle.

    The officer is accused of taking up both lanes while drivers were trying to merge, stopping his vehicle in traffic, getting out and confronting the driver behind him, yelling profanities.

     

    The whole incident was captured on video.

     

    WPXI's Marlisa Goldsmith will give us a closer look at the video and find out what the police chief had to say about his officer’s behavior on Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m. 

