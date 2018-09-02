Ohio police officer attacked by K9 partner, shoots dog

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)— Police in Ohio's capital city of Columbus say a K9 officer verbally correcting his dog's behaviors was attacked by the animal and had to shoot it.
The Columbus Division of Police says Officer Brian Carter suffered "serious" bites to his arms during a training session Saturday morning. Carter was rushed to a hospital where he underwent surgery Saturday afternoon.
The dog, a 3 ½-year-old male Belgian Malinois named Benzi, was euthanized by a veterinarian.
Benzi had been in service with Columbus police for two years.
Columbus K9 Unit supervisor Sgt. Mark Cartwright says it's the first time that a Columbus officer has had to shoot a K9 partner.
PRIDE of CPD: We're giving a much deserved SHOUT OUT to K9 Officer Brian Carter & his partner Benzi-also-Officers Jeff Ward, Jason Jeffries & Matt Rees. Benzi caught @OhioState campus area burglar 25yo Jyron Smith@2:16am 3/16 after he broke into an E. 14th Ave home.#CPD #teamwork pic.twitter.com/SmtIBa4Ym4— Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) March 16, 2018
