  • Steelers surprise by axing QB Jones in roster cuts

    By: Chase Williams

    Updated:

    Veteran quarterback Landry Jones was cut by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday afternoon as part of the team’s attempt to get to a 53-man roster as mandated by the NFL.

    RELATED STORY: Steelers QB Dobbs focusing on football, not roster spot

    Related Headlines

    Drafted in the fourth round (115th overall) in 2013, Jones spent five seasons as Ben Roethlisberger’s backup, making five starts and throwing eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.

    RELATED STORY: Steelers to get closer look at young quarterbacks

    The Steelers will carry three quarterbacks for the upcoming season: Roethlisberger, Josh Dobbs and Mason Rudolph.

    Other players released by the team include: punter Matt Wile; running backs Jarvion Franklin; James Summers and Fitzgerald Toussaint; wide receivers Trey Griffey, Quadree Henderson and Tevin Jones; tight ends Bucky Hodges, Pharoah McKever and Christian Scotland-Williamson; offensive linemen Larson Graham, Patrick Morris, Oni Omoile, R.J. Prince, Jake Rodgers and Chris Schleuger; cornerbacks Brian Allen, Dashaun Phillips, Malik Reaves and Jamar Summers; linebackers Keion Adams, Matt Galambos and Farrington Huguenin; and defensive linemen Parker Cothren, Joshua Frazier, Greg Gilmore, Lavon Hooks, Casey Sayles and Kendal Vickers. 

    In addition, the team designated several players as waived/injured, including: wide receivers Damoun Patterson and Marcus Tucker; offensive lineman Joseph Cheek; safety Malik Golden and linebacker Keith Kelsey.

    The team also placed wide receiver Eli Rogers on the reserve/PUP List.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories