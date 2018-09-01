Veteran quarterback Landry Jones was cut by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday afternoon as part of the team’s attempt to get to a 53-man roster as mandated by the NFL.
RELATED STORY: Steelers QB Dobbs focusing on football, not roster spot
Related Headlines
Drafted in the fourth round (115th overall) in 2013, Jones spent five seasons as Ben Roethlisberger’s backup, making five starts and throwing eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.
RELATED STORY: Steelers to get closer look at young quarterbacks
The Steelers will carry three quarterbacks for the upcoming season: Roethlisberger, Josh Dobbs and Mason Rudolph.
Other players released by the team include: punter Matt Wile; running backs Jarvion Franklin; James Summers and Fitzgerald Toussaint; wide receivers Trey Griffey, Quadree Henderson and Tevin Jones; tight ends Bucky Hodges, Pharoah McKever and Christian Scotland-Williamson; offensive linemen Larson Graham, Patrick Morris, Oni Omoile, R.J. Prince, Jake Rodgers and Chris Schleuger; cornerbacks Brian Allen, Dashaun Phillips, Malik Reaves and Jamar Summers; linebackers Keion Adams, Matt Galambos and Farrington Huguenin; and defensive linemen Parker Cothren, Joshua Frazier, Greg Gilmore, Lavon Hooks, Casey Sayles and Kendal Vickers.
In addition, the team designated several players as waived/injured, including: wide receivers Damoun Patterson and Marcus Tucker; offensive lineman Joseph Cheek; safety Malik Golden and linebacker Keith Kelsey.
The team also placed wide receiver Eli Rogers on the reserve/PUP List.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh detectives make multiple arrests in sex trafficking sting
- Meteorologist at West Virginia TV station accused of fracturing news anchor's skull
- 'Dance Moms' star Abby Lee Miller may not walk again, reports say
- WATCH: Senator John McCain's Daughter, Meghan McCain, Gives Emotional Tribute to Her Father
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}