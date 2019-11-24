ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio - The State Highway Patrol says five adults have died in a wrong-way crash in Ohio.
The patrol's St. Clairsville post in eastern Ohio's Belmont County says a car traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of State Route 7 struck an SUV traveling north around 11 p.m. Saturday.
The patrol statement Sunday said the car's driver, 22-year-old Caleb Ratcliffe, and his 25-year-old passenger, Sierra Mattson, both of Wheeling, West Virginia, died at the scene.
Troopers say SUV driver, 42-year-old Autumn Day, of Amsterdam, Ohio, and two passengers also died. Those passengers were identified as 21-year-old Sarah Billingsley, of Adena, and 30-year-old Hugh Lasater, of Dillonvale. A third passenger in the SUV received injuries that weren't life-threatening.
BREAKING UPDATE: Five people are dead following a wrong way accident on Route 7 late Saturday evening. Police say a sedan was traveling the wrong way in the northbound lanes when it struck an SUV near Yorkville. Police believe that alcohol was a factor in the crash. @WTOV9 pic.twitter.com/EVLZ92solo— Gage Goulding (@GageGoulding) November 24, 2019
The patrol says the crash remains under investigation.
