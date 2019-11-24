HARMONSBURG, Pa. - Authorities say a man died following a hunting accident in western Pennsylvania over the weekend.
Channel 11 has confirmed that Jacob Smith, 19, was a sophomore at Slippery Rock University majoring in safety management.
State police in Meadville say Smith of Linesville was hunting with friends in Summit Township near the Conneaut Lake Park amusement park.
The Crawford County coroner said Smith was removing items from a hunting sled when his shotgun accidentally went off shortly before 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
Coroner Scott Schell told the Meadville Tribune that shotgun pellets struck Smith in the abdomen. He was taken to Meadville Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Schell ruled Smith’s death accidental. State police and the Pennsylvania Game Commission are investigating.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
