CLEVELAND - The game may be over and the fines and suspensions handed down. However, the anger and frustration is still simmering after a brawl erupted in the final seconds of a game between the Steelers and Browns.
Cleveland's newest game: Mason Rudolph piñata. pic.twitter.com/qxst1rSwzS— clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) November 24, 2019
During a tailgate, Cleveland Browns fans were using a Steelers helmet to swing at a Mason Rudolph pinata to imitate the fight in which Myles Garrett smashed Rudolph with his own helmet.
Garrett was fined and suspended indefinitely. Rudolph was accused of using a racial slur and fined by the NFL $50,000.
