  • Browns fans use helmet to swing at Mason Rudolph pinata at tailgate

    By: Bradford Arick

    Updated:

    CLEVELAND - The game may be over and the fines and suspensions handed down. However, the anger and frustration is still simmering after a brawl erupted in the final seconds of a game between the Steelers and Browns.

    During a tailgate, Cleveland Browns fans were using a Steelers helmet to swing at a Mason Rudolph pinata to imitate the fight in which Myles Garrett smashed Rudolph with his own helmet.

    Garrett was fined and suspended indefinitely. Rudolph was accused of using a racial slur and fined by the NFL $50,000.

