    OHIOPYLE, Pa. - Officials with Fayette County 911 confirmed one person was dead and five people were involved in a situation on the Youghiogheny River at Ohiopyle.

    911 officials said one person was dead in the drowning incident at Dimple Rock.

    The coroner has been called to the scene.

