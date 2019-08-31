OHIOPYLE, Pa. - Officials with Fayette County 911 confirmed one person was dead and five people were involved in a situation on the Youghiogheny River at Ohiopyle.
911 officials said one person was dead in the drowning incident at Dimple Rock.
The coroner has been called to the scene.
