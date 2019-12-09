  • Opponents testify Monday over Pittsburgh mass transit project

    PITTSBURGH - A protest is planned for Monday morning in downtown Pittsburgh over a project that would connect the city through mass transit.

    People who are against the Mon-Oakland Mobility Corridor say the project will interfere with pedestrian safety and create even more congestion and traffic issues.

    The project would cut through Schenley Park and through several neighborhoods, including Oakland, Hazelwood, Greenfield and potentially Highland Park.

    Those against the project want the millions of dollars that would be spent on it to be used in other ways, such as for bike trails, safer pedestrian crossing areas and fully accessible sidewalks.

    A press conference took place Monday morning.

