PITTSBURGH - In just a few days, the Pennsylvania Water and Sewer Authority will start working on a $500,000 project that will hopefully fix flooding issues in Overbrook.
Channel 11 has told you before about flooding problems near Phillips Park, where several feet of rainwater has inundated neighbors' yards multiple times.
Now, PWSA has a stormwater retention plan that it will be putting into place in the park.
On Channel 11 News at 6, Gabriella DeLuca shows us the timeline of the project and talks with neighbors who are hopeful this is a permanent fix.
