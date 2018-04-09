  • Pa. board recommends allowing sale of medical marijuana in leaf form

    The Pennsylvania Department of Health Medical Marijuana Advisory Board voted Monday to recommend allowing the sale of marijuana in dried leaf form in the state.

    By a vote of 11-0, the board voted in favor of allowing “dry leaf or plant form for administration by vaporization,” Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported. One member abstained from the vote.

    RELATED STORY: Medical marijuana program to add growers, dispensaries

    The decision on whether to accept the recommendation will be made by Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania's secretary of health, according to TribLIVE.

    State Health Department spokeswoman April Hutcheson told TribLIVE that the medical marijuana law does not require additional legislative action beyond Levine's determination.

