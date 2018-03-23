The state's medical marijuana program will be adding growers and dispensaries.
According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, 13 new medical marijuana growers and 23 new dispensaries will be added as the program grows to more than 25,000 residents.
After getting state approval, the growers and dispensaries could be up and running within the year.
That would increase the number of marijuana dispensaries in Pennsylvania to 50 and state-sanctioned growers to 25, according to TribLIVE.com.
CLICK HERE to read the full story from our news partners at TribLIVE.com.
