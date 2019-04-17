Pa. House approves tougher rules on child sexual abuse reporting

Lawmakers on Wednesday voted for a proposal that could also eliminate the statute of limitations when mandated reporters fail to properly report ongoing abuse. The vote was 162 to 22.
They also unanimously approved a bill that requires nondisclosure agreements to specify that they do not prohibit cooperating with police.
Both bills were sent to the Senate.
Both proposals are based on recommendations in a grand jury report last year into sexual abuse of children by about 300 Roman Catholic priests in the state, going back seven decades.
