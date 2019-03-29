Priest abuse survivor fighting to have statute of limitations abolished

PITTSBURGH - A man who said he was sexually abused by a priest as a child is fighting to change the laws for victims.
Dennis McKeown, 55, said he was abused 40 years ago while growing up in Ellwood City. It’s been 20 years since he went public with his story.
With his wife and attorneys by his side Friday, McKeown spoke about his abuse and his mission to abolish the statute of limitations for survivors.
Currently, victims over the age of 18 at the time of abuse have two years to file a claim before the statute of limitations expires. Victims under the age of 18 have 12 years after their 18th birthday to file a civil claim.
McKeown met Thursday with Pittsburgh Bishop David Zubik, who he said supports his efforts.
“I believe Bishop Zubik doesn't want us to be re-victimized anymore and supports us in our efforts, so it's a hopeful day,” McKeown said.
