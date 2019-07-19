HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Game Commission said a computer glitch that went unnoticed and the vendor falling behind schedule are among the reasons some hunting licenses have been slower to arrive.
Game commission officials said some hunters who bought their licenses online may have been impacted in submitting applications for antlerless deer licenses.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for stories like this. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The agency said the contracted vendor responsible for mailing licenses to people who bought them online had run behind schedule. Officials also said a computer glitch that was not discovered right away caused the vendor to also misplace some of the online sales records.
The agency urges anyone impacted to contact the game commission for help at 717-787-2084 or by email at pgclicdiv@pa.gov.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pa. school district threatens to take custody if parents don't pay students' lunch bills
- Yet again, an alligator was caught in our area; this time at the grocery store
- 'I would do it again even if I did die': Uncle rushes into burning home to rescue niece
- VIDEO: Dog leashed to back of tow truck
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}