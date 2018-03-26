  • Pa. school district steps up security after putting rocks in classrooms

    Updated:

    A Pennsylvania school district is stepping up security after arming teachers and students with rocks.

    The superintendent of Blue Mountain School District said extra armed security is in place because of media attention.

    Last week, a bucket of river stones was put in every classroom as part of a planned response to school shooters.

    Many parents said they didn't agree with the plan.

    District officials responded that the rocks are one small part of their overall security plan.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pa. school district steps up security after putting rocks in classrooms

  • Headline Goes Here

    District that arms teachers with rocks to get extra security

  • Headline Goes Here

    Republican Pennsylvania congressman won't seek re-election

  • Headline Goes Here

    GOP's congressional stronghold is Democrats' source of hope

  • Headline Goes Here

    District arms teachers with rocks in case of school shooter