Pa. school district steps up security after putting rocks in classrooms

A Pennsylvania school district is stepping up security after arming teachers and students with rocks.
The superintendent of Blue Mountain School District said extra armed security is in place because of media attention.
Last week, a bucket of river stones was put in every classroom as part of a planned response to school shooters.
Many parents said they didn't agree with the plan.
District officials responded that the rocks are one small part of their overall security plan.
