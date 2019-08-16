Pa. woman bitten by her own pit bull fights to keep it ... and wins

A woman bitten by her own pit bull was convicted of having a dangerous dog, but she fought to keep her animals, and she won.
A state appeals court panel agreed with Jennifer Bucher and threw out her conviction.
The Dauphin County woman argued she unintentionally provoked the attack when she tried to break up a fight.
The judges found no proof that her dogs were violent toward others.
