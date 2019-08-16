  • Pa. woman bitten by her own pit bull fights to keep it ... and wins

    Updated:

    A woman bitten by her own pit bull was convicted of having a dangerous dog, but she fought to keep her animals, and she won.

    A state appeals court panel agreed with Jennifer Bucher and threw out her conviction.

    The Dauphin County woman argued she unintentionally provoked the attack when she tried to break up a fight.

    The judges found no proof that her dogs were violent toward others.

