2nd person charged in deadly shooting of Ambridge teenager taken into custody

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — The second person facing charges in the shooting death of an Ambridge teenager last summer is now in custody.

>> Juvenile dead after shooting in Ambridge; SWAT called after suspects flee

Nyeheame Kirksey, 17, was taken into custody in McKees Rocks Friday on charges related to the deadly shooting of Asuan Moreland, 15.

McKees Rocks police confirmed to Channel 11 that they were serving a warrant for another case in the Meyers Ridge Townhomes area when they spotted Kirksey. They ran him through the system and saw that he had an active homicide warrant.

Kirksey was arrested and turned over to Ambridge police.

>> 2nd person charged in fatal shooting of Ambridge teenager

In July 2023, police said witnesses saw two older boys following Moreland through Ambridge before they heard gunshots.

>> 18-year-old charged with killing teen ‘execution style’ in Ambridge

Court documents revealed that Moreland was shot several times, and killed “execution style” on a Sunday evening in the middle of the road. At the time, police identified Nasean Hunt as the shooter but said they were actively looking for the second gunman.

>> ‘I want justice’: Aunt of 15-year-old shot, killed in Ambridge speaks to Channel 11

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group