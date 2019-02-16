  • Pa. woman claims pothole put her in a hospital

    A Pennsylvania woman is claiming a pothole put her in a hospital.

    She just had surgery to fix a broken vetebrae in her back.

    She admitted she was going about 10 mph over the speed limit.

    She hit the pothole, her car slid and hit a wall.

    She had to be cut out of the car.

    "It can happen to anybody, like a pothole really can be that serious," said Tiffany Beisel.

    The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation got more than a dozen reports about bad potholes along the same stretch of road in York County where she crashed.

    Beisel can't go back to work for six weeks. 

     
     

