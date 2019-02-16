Pa. woman claims pothole put her in a hospital

A Pennsylvania woman is claiming a pothole put her in a hospital.
She just had surgery to fix a broken vetebrae in her back.
She admitted she was going about 10 mph over the speed limit.
She hit the pothole, her car slid and hit a wall.
She had to be cut out of the car.
"It can happen to anybody, like a pothole really can be that serious," said Tiffany Beisel.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation got more than a dozen reports about bad potholes along the same stretch of road in York County where she crashed.
Beisel can't go back to work for six weeks.
