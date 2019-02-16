  • Firefighter with Down syndrome, who quit after being bullied, offered job back

    SANDOVAL, Ill. - An Illinois firefighter with Down syndrome has returned to his job after saying he quit due to harassment from other members in his department, KTVI reported.

    The family of Jason Eagan, 33, said he quit three months ago when other members of the Sandoval Fire Department made fun of his disability, the Belleville News-Democrat reported. Eagan passed his physical and completed the necessary paperwork to become a volunteer firefighter in 2016, the newspaper reported.

    In a Facebook post, the cousin of Eagan’s mother wrote that the department issued an apology and offered to reinstate him. Eagan accepted and is now back with the department, according to the post.

    Last week, Eagan’s sister, Kristin Sian, wrote on Facebook that the alleged bullying by some members of the Sandoval Fire Department “makes my blood boil.”

    Sian added that her brother quit after several firefighters allegedly called him names and removed him from the emergency paging systems, KTVI reported.

    According to Sian, the Sandoval fire department is meeting with trustees Tuesday evening. She confirmed the department offered Eagan his job back, the television station reported.

     
     

