Firefighter with Down syndrome, who quit after being bullied, offered job back

SANDOVAL, Ill. - An Illinois firefighter with Down syndrome has returned to his job after saying he quit due to harassment from other members in his department, KTVI reported.
The family of Jason Eagan, 33, said he quit three months ago when other members of the Sandoval Fire Department made fun of his disability, the Belleville News-Democrat reported. Eagan passed his physical and completed the necessary paperwork to become a volunteer firefighter in 2016, the newspaper reported.
In a Facebook post, the cousin of Eagan’s mother wrote that the department issued an apology and offered to reinstate him. Eagan accepted and is now back with the department, according to the post.
TRENDING NOW:
- ‘Zombie deer' disease found in 24 states, could spread to humans
- Police searching for missing 27-year-old woman
- Unknown voice says 'No one wants to see that' to Nest cam owner in possible security breach
- VIDEO: Valentine's candy sends 28 students to the hospital
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Last week, Eagan’s sister, Kristin Sian, wrote on Facebook that the alleged bullying by some members of the Sandoval Fire Department “makes my blood boil.”
Illinois firefighter with Down syndrome quits department due to bullying https://t.co/UHny9YauqN pic.twitter.com/nYcqMF8m1g— FOX2now (@FOX2now) February 11, 2019
Sian added that her brother quit after several firefighters allegedly called him names and removed him from the emergency paging systems, KTVI reported.
According to Sian, the Sandoval fire department is meeting with trustees Tuesday evening. She confirmed the department offered Eagan his job back, the television station reported.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}