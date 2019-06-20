LAKEWOOD, Colorado - Parents and coaches got into a massive brawl at a kid’s baseball game in Colorado.
The video shows both parents and coaches throwing punches.
Witnesses said it started because they were unhappy with a call made by the 13-year-old umpire.
Police said four people have been charged, but they’re searching for more.
“This is an opportunity to speak to parents, to speak to other leagues and say OK. Look at this fight and what happened and take us as an example and let this - let this not happen again,” witness Lizmar Thuber said.
Thuber recorded the whole thing on her phone.
She’s speaking out this morning on the TODAY show. Why she says she never wanted the video to be shared coming up on TODAY.
