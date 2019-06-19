GERMAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Three people, including a 4-year-old boy, were killed in a crash Tuesday in German Township, Fayette County.
Officials at the scene said a man, a woman and the boy were in a Ford pickup truck that crashed into a dump truck head-on.
The man and woman were identified Wednesday as 53-year-old Ronald Burwell and 20-year-old Kayla Burwell. Ronald Burwell was Kayla Burwell’s father and step-grandfather to the boy, Hunter Gibbs, a family member told Channel 11’s Cara Sapida.
Police said an off-duty police officer and a good Samaritan were able to free Hunter from the wreckage, but he died a short time later.
Hunter just turned 4 years old on Sunday.
The dump truck involved with the crash was filled with coal and was with Route 51 Trucking. That driver is reported to be doing fine.
"It's hard, especially for those of us who do have children especially around that age. It's rough to come down and witness this and do something and try to keep a professional face," said state police Trooper Robert Broadwater.
Officials said the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Route 21, and Fayette County 911 confirmed the highway was shut down. Authorities said the vehicles were traveling in opposite directions.
A GofundMe has been created to help cover the funeral expenses.
