Parents: School district's weak special education program is depriving children

Parents in the Mars Area School District say the lack of special education services is hurting their children.
State audits from 2012 and 2017 found the Mars special education program had a pattern of deficiencies.
Amy Marcinkiewicz speaks to mothers who say their children are suffering because the district isn’t upholding its obligation to special needs students, for Channel 11 News at 5:45 p.m.
