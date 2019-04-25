0 Parking could be a problem on the North Shore

PITTSBURGH - There could be a parking problem on the North Shore.

The future of a 450-space lot is up in the air and it’s right next to the Carnegie Science Center.

It’s a prime piece of real estate, and Science Center officials said they want to public to know they’re doing everything they can to keep it.

Pirates fans heading to the Ball Park, parents taking their kids to the Carnegie Science Center and commuters using the light rail, hundreds of people use the parking lot daily.

A zoning board ruling could potentially change that.

The Science Center now has until 2023 to come up with a plan that complies with the boards order.

A few years back, the board granted a variance after the PPG Science Pavilion opened.

However, to maintain the lot, the Science Center must make changes to avoid losing the popular space.

“I wouldn't really say there’s a snag in the plan. We have about 4 years to decide how we want to use that lot and how we might develop it in a way that is beneficial for our visitors our neighbors and our community,” Carnegie Science Center Interim Director Jason Brown said.

At this point, the variance states that there must be a 150-space maximum limit on parking.

Since the list has more than 450 spaces, it must have structured parking in some capacity.

Science center officials are now working with consultants on a full-scale plan.

