Parkway East, West ranked in top 5 most congested roads in U.S.

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh seems to have some of the most congested roads in the country, and research backs that up.
A recent study by InRix specifically focused on the stretch between Interstate 79 in Robinson and the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Monroeville.
Drivers face an average delay of 18 minutes every day, which comes out to about 72 hours each year.
The study also analyzed overall congestion in cities.
Pittsburgh ranked seventh in the country for that, behind Boston, Los Angeles and New York.
