  • Century III Mall tenants receive vacate notices

    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Century III Mall is a ghost town.

    Anchor stores, J.C. Penny and Dick’s Sporting Goods are the only stores that remain open after the mall abruptly closed because it was recently deemed unsafe.

    The owner of one of the few remaining tenants told Channel 11’s Erin Clarke he just got a vacate notice.

