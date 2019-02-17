WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Century III Mall is a ghost town.
Anchor stores, J.C. Penny and Dick’s Sporting Goods are the only stores that remain open after the mall abruptly closed because it was recently deemed unsafe.
“We lost everything.” That’s what the owner of Century III Nails said after his business had to close after the mall shut down recently. The few remaining mall tenants just received vacate notices. The closure does not affect the mall’s anchor stores, @jcpenney and @DICKS.— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) February 17, 2019
The owner of one of the few remaining tenants told Channel 11’s Erin Clarke he just got a vacate notice.
