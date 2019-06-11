WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Game Commission was called over the weekend as people living in South Strabane Township reported a bear running through yards in town.
One woman told Channel 11 she grabbed her camera and captured the black bear running from her yard into her neighbor's.
"I saw black legs coming through and thought, 'Wow! That's a big dog," Linda Reese said.
Reese said her son did not believe her when she told him about the bear.
The black bear was also seen in the City of Washington and Monessan Police were dealing with bear reports the day before.
People in the area, including dog walkers and the mail man, were keeping an eye out for the beast.
The game commission said if you see the bear, you have basically two options: make loud noises to scare it away or do nothing and just go inside. Wildlife officials also said consider getting rid of bird feeders or other food sources that might bring it into your yard.
