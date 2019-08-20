  • Officers honored for saving a young woman's life after she was hit by a train

    PENN HILLS, Pa. - Two Penn Hills police officers were honored Monday night after their quick action on a call in July led to saving a woman's life.

    Police officials said on Wednesday, July 17, Sgt. David Wilkinson and Officer Preston Peterson responded to a call where the young woman was involved in an accident with a train. Police said she was on the tracks and received a severe injury to her leg, resulting in a large loss of blood.

    The two officers were the first to arrive on scene and immediately began tending to her injuries. They placed a tourniquet on her leg to control the bleeding until medic officials could get there. 

    She was taken to a local hospital where the medical staff praised the work of the officers with helping to save her life and helping to make sure her leg did not have to be amputated.

    The officers were honored in front of the Penn Hills City Council.

