STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - Penn State University Police are investigating a social media post warning of a shooting at the main campus.
We remind students, employees and visitors to report suspicious activity by calling 911. You can also submit tips online: https://t.co/SCGGNcv0lj pic.twitter.com/m0GB5ZMp8d— Penn State University Police and Public Safety (@PennStatePolice) December 10, 2019
University officials said they are working with state and federal agencies to find out how credible of a threat it is.
Campus police said they are still investigating.
