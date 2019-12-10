  • Penn State Police investigating shooting threat against main campus

    STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - Penn State University Police are investigating a social media post warning of a shooting at the main campus. 

    University officials said they are working with state and federal agencies to find out how credible of a threat it is.

    Campus police said they are still investigating.

