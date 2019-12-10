CORAOPOLIS, Pa. - Manmade, potentially harmful chemicals were found in the drinking water in Coraopolis, according to a report from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
The report indicated perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS chemicals, found in drinking water from the Coraopolis Water and Sewer Authority are among the highest levels in Pennsylvania -- but still below the federal health advisory level.
PFAS chemicals, also known as “forever chemicals,” are resistant to heat, water and oil, according to the DEP.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order in September 2018, establishing the PFAS Action Team to take steps to address PFAS and other contaminants. The results of the first round of drinking water samples were released last week.
“The results do not indicate widespread PFAS contamination,” a news release said.
PFAS chemicals have been used in products like cookware, food packaging, carpets, clothing, furniture fabrics and firefighting foams.
Current studies are looking into potential health impacts from PFAS chemicals, including liver damage, thyroid disease, obesity and cancer.
