NELSON, Pa. - A Pennsylvania state trooper was shot and wounded Tuesday afternoon at a home in a rural area near the border with New York state, authorities said.
MEMBER INVOLVED SHOOTING: Patrol members attempted to conduct a welfare check on Barney Hill Rd. in Nelson Township, Tioga Co. at approx. 12:30 when the subject opened fire. One trooper was struck and has been transported by helicopter to receive medical attention. pic.twitter.com/IJQH9P18o2— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) December 10, 2019
Troopers were conducting a welfare check at the home in Nelson Township, in Tioga County, on Tuesday afternoon when the subject of the welfare check opened fire, officials said.
One trooper was shot and was airlifted from the scene. The trooper's condition is unknown.
State police did not immediately release further details.
