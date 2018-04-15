  • PennDOT announces road closure due to landslide

    Updated:

    PennDOT announced on Monday the closure of a road in Moon Township due to a landslide.

    Broadhead Road between Flaughtery Run Road and University Boulevard is closed.

    The road was closed on April 9th between Flaugherty Run Road and Shafer Road for the same reason.

    The closure is in effect for unknown length of time, according to PennDOT.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    PennDOT announces road closure due to landslide